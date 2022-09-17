Lucknow sees highest 24-hour rain in September in 14 years

The state capital experienced a record 160.1 mm of rain in the 24 hours ending Friday 8.30 am, the highest in September in the last 14 years. On September 20, 2008, Lucknow saw 160.6 mm of rainfall. The all-time highest rainfall of 177.1 mm in a 24-hour period in the month was recorded on September 14, 1985.

Meanwhile, the overall all-time highest rainfall of 272.4 mm that the city saw was on July 9, 1960 followed by 240 mm on August 30, 2000, according to the Indian Meteorological Department.

Out of the 160.1 mm of the downpour, nearly 148 mm was recorded overnight, giving a sleepless night to many as water gushed inside several low-lying houses, particularly in the Faijullahganj area.

“Lucknow has been experiencing rainfall for the last 3 days due to low pressure over north Madhya Pradesh that borders U.P. Some parts of the state may see rain on Saturday, too,” said Met director JP Gupta. He added, “There will be very little rain on Saturday as the peak is over because the low-pressure area has lost intensity.”

As rain/thundershowers are still very likely at most places of the state, the department has issued warnings for thunderstorm accompanied with lightning at isolated places over West U.P. and heavy to very heavy showers at isolated places over the state.

Due to the rain and overcast conditions, Friday’s maximum temperature in Lucknow district was recorded at 27.6 degrees Celsius (5.3 degrees below normal) and the minimum at 24.4 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, Barabanki received the maximum of 192.7 mm rain in the 24 hours, Kanpur (air force) 116.8 mm, Mau 110 mm, Bahraich 108 mm, Shrawasti 83.7 mm, Sitapur 72.3 mm and Ballia 78 mm.

Due to the rain activity in the last couple of days, the rain deficit in the state and Lucknow has reduced to 39% and 18%, respectively. As per the IMD data, Uttar Pradesh received a total of 32.1 mm rain on September 16, which is 428% higher than the normal 6.1%. Against the normal of 698.1 mm, the state has so far received 427 mm of rainfall. Against the normal 850.3 mm rain in monsoon season beginning June, the state capital has received 745.3 mm of rains this year so far, which is a deficit of 18%.

Some stakeholders, on the other hand, have raised caution. Ram Saran Verma, a Padma Shree recipient and a progressive farmer from Barabanki, said the overnight rain caused damage to the paddy and banana crops.

Surendra singh, an agricultural expert at Indian Council of Agriculture Research, said, “Rains are good but we have to consider their pattern. In the last 48 hours, we have received very heavy rainfall across U.P. This is not as helpful as the normal rainfall spread across a period of 10 to 12 days,”