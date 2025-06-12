Lucknow sees two fires; none injured

The city has reported two fire mishaps—one at a prominent educational institution and the other in a residential area—within a gap of a few hours. No injuries were reported in any of the two incidents. A house was gutted in a fire in Alambagh late Tuesday night. (Sourced)

On Wednesday afternoon, the second floor of Jaipuria Institute of Management’s Gomti Nagar unit caught fire. The fire was said to have begun in a classroom. Reportedly, it was the locals who first noticed the smoke.

Eyewitnesses said the flames spread rapidly, engulfing furniture and stationery items kept inside the classroom. As panic set in, three fire tenders were rushed to the scene.

“Firefighters battled with the blaze for nearly an hour before managing to bring it under complete control. The classroom was extensively damaged,” said the fire department in a statement.

Preliminary reports suggested that an electrical short circuit might have triggered the incident.

Late Tuesday night, a fire broke out at a house located in a narrow lane behind Siddharth Hospital in Siddharthnagar under the Alambagh fire station.

“The house belonging to Rupalal Pandey caught fire around 11 pm. Firefighters from Alambagh Fire Station responded with two fire tenders, but faced difficulty reaching the house due to the congested lanes,” said Dharampal Singh, the Alambagh fire station office.

“Despite the challenges, firemen laid out five hosepipes to combat the flames. We removed three LPG cylinders from the premises before they could explode,” said the FSO.

He further added that the fire, which started on the first floor, was contained in time.