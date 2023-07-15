SP assails U.P. govt over Azam security withdrawal

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party (SP) state president Naresh Uttar Patel on Friday attacked the BJP government in the state over withdrawal of the party’s senior leader Azam Khan’s security cover. Khan was cabinet minister in the Samajwadi Party government led by Akhilesh Yadav from 2012-2017. (HT file)

The state government has withdrawn the Y category security cover of Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan. The order was issued on July 10 but it came into public domain on Thursday.

“Azam Khan saheb is a senior leader and former minister and faces a security threat. Despite the threat to his life, the government withdrew the Y-category security ring from him. The government is acting in a partisan manner, it withdrew security from the security-sensitive leader of the SP while there are several small BJP leaders who are roaming around with Y-category security despite having no threat “, Patel said at a press conference here.

Khan was cabinet minister in the Samajwadi Party government led by Akhilesh Yadav from 2012-2017. Since then, Khan had special security cover.

Khan was released from Sitapur district jail in May 2022 after remaining behind bars for 27 months after the Supreme Court granted him bail in a land-grab case. He walked out of prison after receiving bail in all 81 cases lodged against him. Azam Khan and his son, Abdullah Azam Khan, have lost their memberships of state assembly after conviction in different cases.

Meanwhile, Rampur additional superintendent of police Sansar Singh said on Friday evening that they received a letter from the security headquarters in Lucknow, which said there was no need to provide Y-category security to Khan, a 10-time MLA from Rampur.

In compliance with the order, his security was withdrawn, he confirmed.

Singh said under the Y-category security, Khan was given three gunmen and security personnel who were posted at his residence round the clock.

All the security personnel (posted with Azam) had been called back to the police Lines in Rampur, he said. (With input from agency)