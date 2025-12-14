Lucknow still breathes ‘poor’ air as particle pollution spikes

The state capital continued to choke as its air quality index (AQI) remained in the ‘poor’ category for the third consecutive day on Saturday, making this spell the longest this season. Lucknow recorded an overall AQI of 230 on Saturday, marginally better than Friday’s 232 and Thursday’s 237. (Deepak Gupta/HT)

According to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data, Lucknow recorded an overall AQI of 230 on Saturday, marginally better than Friday’s 232 and Thursday’s 237.

The air quality data from all six monitoring stations in the city pointed to sustained pollution levels, with alarming spikes in particulate matter especially during late-night and early-morning hours.

At the B R Ambedkar University monitoring station, the AQI was recorded at 203. Gomti Nagar reported an AQI of 201, but pollution levels were far more severe during morning hours when PM2.5 concentrations surged to as high as 401, touching the ‘severe’ threshold.

Kendriya Vidyalaya in Aliganj recorded an AQI of 279, one of the highest among the stations. Kukrail, comparatively better, recorded an AQI of 111, falling under the ‘moderate’ category, though officials cautioned that short-term fluctuations were observed here as well.

Lalbagh registered an AQI of 223; however, PM10 levels spiked sharply to 401 during midnight hours.

Talkatora emerged as the worst-affected area, topping the pollution chart with an AQI of 338, placing it in the ‘very poor’ category. Both PM2.5 and PM10 levels there crossed the 400 mark during late-night and midnight hours, raising serious health concerns for residents.

According to CPCB classification, an AQI between 201 and 300 is considered ‘poor’, 301 to 400 ‘very poor’, and above 400 ‘severe’. Prolonged exposure at these levels can cause respiratory discomfort, aggravate asthma and increase the risk of cardiovascular problems, especially among children, the elderly and those with pre-existing illnesses.

With pollution persisting despite slight daily fluctuations, health experts advised residents to limit outdoor activities, use masks when stepping out, and avoid morning walks near heavy traffic areas.