Sun, Dec 14, 2025
Lucknow: Stunt near 1090 Crossing lands youth in custody, SUV seized

HT Correspondent, Lucknow
Published on: Dec 14, 2025 08:39 pm IST

A late-night social media stunt near the crowded 1090 Crossing in Lucknow landed a youth in police custody, with his SUV seized, after a video showing him performing a dangerous act on a vehicle went viral, officials said on Sunday.

The accused behind the bars (Sourced)
The incident involved Dilip Rawat, a resident of Natthukheda in Rahimabad, who climbed onto the roof of his car and recorded a reel featuring aggressive and defiant dialogue, apparently to project bravado and defy authority. The video was uploaded on social media, where it spread rapidly and drew criticism for risking public safety and disrupting traffic in a busy part of the state capital.

Taking cognisance of the clip, ACP Hazratganj Vikas Jaiswal ordered immediate action. Police teams traced the SUV through its registration number and intercepted it near 1090 Chauraha during a checking drive.

Police said Rawat initially stepped down when asked but later refused to produce vehicle documents and began arguing loudly with personnel at the spot.

“Apprehending a breach of peace and the commission of a cognisable offence, he was detained around 1.10 am under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita,” a police officer said.

The car (registration number UP 32 RB 4048) was seized and a challan issued. Rawat was later produced before a court, police said.

AI Summary AI Summary

A youth named Dilip Rawat was detained by police in Lucknow after a viral video showed him dangerously climbing on his SUV and making defiant statements. The incident drew public criticism for endangering safety and disrupting traffic. Police seized Rawat's vehicle and issued a challan, leading to his court appearance after the incident occurred near 1090 Crossing.