Lucknow temperature hits 30°C; rainy days expected soon

Lucknow’s temperatures remained on the uptick on Tuesday, with the maximum touching 30°C, the highest so far this year and 2.2 degrees above normal, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD) data. For Representation Only (PTI File)

Jhansi recorded the highest maximum temperature at 34.2 (5.2 degrees above normal), followed by Prayagraj at 32.2 and Orai at 32. Varanasi saw 31.7, Kanpur and Hamirpur at 31.2. Districts Jalaun and Hamirpur experienced hailstorms as well on Tuesday.

However, the days are likely to get cooler between Wednesday and Thursday, said the weather agency, as a western disturbance is predicted to bring rain and reduce day temperatures while increasing night temperatures.

“A western disturbance is expected to start in the and there are chances of a drizzle to light rain with thunderstorm in the next 48 hours. Much of the rain is expected on Wednesday, with light to moderate showers likely in Lucknow as well. There is a possibility of some drizzle on Wednesday too,” said an IMD official.

Temperatures in the city have inched upwards for days as a chilly winter gives way to what promises to be a hot summer. Met official said that the rise in day temperature in February is not unusual. In the past too, the day temperature has breached 30 degree Celsius in Lucknow and other parts of the state.

The forecast for Lucknow includes mist in the morning, followed by mainly clear skies later, with maximum and minimum temperatures around 26 and 15 degrees Celsius, respectively.

The state forecast predicts rain/thundershowers at a few places in West UP and isolated places in East UP. The met department has issued a warning of thunderstorms accompanied by lightning at isolated places in West UP. Gusty winds (30-40KMPH) are expected at isolated places in West UP.