Lucknow University students oppose pet dogs on hostel premises

The Lucknow University students objected to the presence of pet dogs on hostel premises after a dog bite incident was reported late on Thursday night. University spokesperson Durgesh Srivastav said the assistant provost has resigned from the post and the university would take care of proper medical treatment of the injured girl. (HT File)

Reportedly, a girl student residing at Kailash Hostel was bitten by a dog owned by an assistant provost. The students alleged that it was the second such incident after the issue was brushed under the carpet a few months ago.

The protesting students said they were constantly facing problems from pet dogs owned by assistant provost Garima Tiwari.

They alleged that such incidents have now become common in the university, which has never taken serious note of the issue. The All India Students Association (AISA) has condemned the laxity on the part of the university in taking measures.

Instances of dog bites in the city

Jan 7: 10 stray dogs attacked a 27-year-old in an apartment complex.

Jan 9 A pack of stray dogs attacked Shivangi Singh, a 24-year-old law student, in Swapnalok Colony of Lucknow’s Kamta area

Jan 3 A 40-year-old woman was attacked during her evening stroll.

Feb 9 Seven to eight stray dogs attacked a maintenance worker at Srishti Apartments

Feb 28 A 13-year-old boy was attacked while playing in the building lawn of Srishti Apartments