Lucknow University to start integrated course in yoga and naturopathy

The University of Lucknow (LU) will start a new five-and-a-half-years’ integrated course—Bachelor of Naturopathy and Yogic Science (BNYS)—from 2022-23 academic session under the Institute of Yogic Studies, according to a press release issued by the university.

“Online application forms of the course are available on Lucknow University website www.lkouniv.ac.in. The online registration for admission can be done by visiting the website,” said spokesperson for LU Durgesh Srivastava.

“The last date for submission of online application forms is May 31. To seek admission in BNYS, it is necessary for candidates to have passed intermediate (class 12) in science stream with biology as a core subject with 50% marks. Admissions will be done on the basis of the entrance test,” he said.

“Students who are appearing for intermediate exam this year can also apply and appear in the entrance exam. The students should not be less than 17 years of age at the time of admission,” Srivastava added.

“There are 60 seats. During the entire course, students will have to study for four-and-a-half years i.e. nine semesters. After completion of nine semesters, one year internship will be required and thus the course is of five-and-a-half years’ duration,” he said.

The course is related to medical science with good employability opportunity. The syllabus includes body structure, body mechanism, changes in the body during disease and natural methods of identifying diseases such as facial science and Kaninika diagnosis.

Semester wise teaching will be provided on lifestyle diseases. There are many employment opportunities available in naturopathy, yoga and keeping self-employed after passing BNYS course.

Also, naturopathy clinics can be started and appointments can be found in the projects related to union Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homoeopathy (AYUSH) ministry, government of Uttar Pradesh and other states.