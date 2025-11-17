Search
Mon, Nov 17, 2025
Lucknow Walkathon: Aao Chalen—A will to fight diabetes and ill health

ByS Farah Rizvi
Published on: Nov 17, 2025 12:47 am IST

The Aao Chalen 4.0 Walkathon attracted fitness lovers citywide, promoting diabetes awareness through various activities

More than 6,000 fitness enthusiasts across all age groups came together for one of the city’s biggest health walks, the Aao Chalen 4.0 Walkathon, on Sunday to observe World Diabetes Day (November 14). The event included various activities like a bike ride and Zumba, along with expert medical guidance, creating a balanced blend of fitness and awareness was organised by ApolloMedics Super Specialty Hospital.

An organising member shared, “Centered around this year’s theme, Fight Diabetes, the event saw participants from various parts of the city marching for fitness starting from the LDA Colony. Now in its fourth edition, the event has firmly established itself as the biggest health walk in the city. The program was flagged off by Indrajit Singh, director, UPNEDA; Dr Mayank Somani , CEO & MD, ApolloMedics Hospital; and Dr Abhishek Yadav senior director and head of liver transplant,.” The event began at 6 am with a fun Zumba session that had people from all age groups keeping up to the beats. This was followed by the health walk and sports bike rally, as participants pledged to spread awareness about diabetes control and healthy living.

Dr Somani said, “This year, our focus was on preventing diabetes, a rapidly rising lifestyle disease. Our message is clear: every step counts. By walking a few steps every day, we can significantly improve our lives.”

“Lifestyle diseases like diabetes directly impact the liver, which is why regular exercise and a balanced diet are crucial not only for sugar control but also for maintaining liver health. Events like these inspire people to walk and stay active,” added Dr Yadav.

At the end of the program, participants were awarded certificates, and doctors discussed the importance of healthy eating, regular exercise, and health checkups for diabetes prevention. The initiative stands as an inspiring example of public awareness and community participation for better health in the city.

News / Cities / Lucknow / Lucknow Walkathon: Aao Chalen—A will to fight diabetes and ill health
