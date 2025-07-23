Lucknow was once our future, but became a nightmare: Father of youth killed in revenge attack

LUCKNOW “I came to Lucknow from Jairampur village in Sitapur years ago dreaming of a better life, but this city took away everything from me,” says Ramakant, the grieving father of 22-year-old coconut vendor Manoj Kumar, who was brutally murdered in Kalyanpur area by a delivery man Sonu, 21, over a decade-old grudge. Now, left with nothing but memories and sorrow, the family is preparing to leave the city for good. On May 19 this year, while returning from work, Manoj was attacked by a group of youths who struck him with iron rods. He succumbed to his injuries three days later. (Pic for representation)

“My wife died here and my son was murdered here. What is left for me? Lucknow was supposed to be our future but it became our nightmare. My son was killed because of someone’s hatred. I want the strictest punishment for those responsible for his killing,” he lamented.

The tragedy, rooted in a long-forgotten neighbourhood quarrel in 2015, has left Ramakant disillusioned with the city he once called home. “Lucknow gave us hope once. It took away my wife’s mental balance, my son and every reason for staying here,” he said, holding back tears.

Back in 2015, Ramakant lived with his family in Kalyanpur under Indira Nagar police station limits. A dispute between his wife and a neighbour, Naresh’s wife, escalated to the point of police involvement. To avoid further tension, Ramakant moved his family to Vikas Nagar, hoping to start afresh.

His son Manoj, just 12 years old at the time, had no role in the incident yet, that childhood dispute would come back to haunt them. On May 19 this year, while returning from work, Manoj was attacked by a group of youths who struck him with iron rods. He succumbed to his injuries three days later.

Manoj Kumar was the bread earner for the household. As his younger brother suffered from mental disability, Manoj was the sole provider.

“We had no one else. Manoj worked hard every day to keep this family running. Now that he’s gone, we are completely broken,” lamented Ramakant.

As many as 150 people were interrogated before the police arrested five suspects who later turned out to be the accused in Manoj’s murder. The accused confessed to killing Manoj over the 10-year-old quarrel, a motive that left the family in disbelief. said police sources.