Lucknow Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 25.99 °C, check weather forecast for August 1, 2024

Date Temperature Sky August 2, 2024 29.35 °C Moderate rain August 3, 2024 29.85 °C Light rain August 4, 2024 32.6 °C Light rain August 5, 2024 33.08 °C Light rain August 6, 2024 34.47 °C Light rain August 7, 2024 32.97 °C Moderate rain August 8, 2024 33.9 °C Moderate rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 27.79 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 27.8 °C Moderate rain Chennai 30.67 °C Light rain Bengaluru 25.16 °C Moderate rain Hyderabad 27.07 °C Moderate rain Ahmedabad 31.26 °C Moderate rain Delhi 31.12 °C Heavy intensity rain

The temperature in Lucknow today, on August 1, 2024, is 36.02 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 25.99 °C and 37.98 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 48% and the wind speed is 48 km/h. The sun rose at 05:30 AM and will set at 06:54 PM.Tomorrow, on Friday, August 2, 2024, Lucknow is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 28.15 °C and 34.09 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 73%.With temperatures ranging between 25.99 °C and 37.98 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.The AQI in Lucknow today stands at 162.0, indicatingair quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Lucknow for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on August 1, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.