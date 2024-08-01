 Lucknow Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 25.99 °C, check weather forecast for August 1, 2024 - Hindustan Times
Thursday, Aug 01, 2024
New Delhi
Lucknow Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 25.99 °C, check weather forecast for August 1, 2024

Byhindustantimes.com
Aug 01, 2024 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Lucknow on August 1, 2024 here.

The temperature in Lucknow today, on August 1, 2024, is 36.02 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 25.99 °C and 37.98 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 48% and the wind speed is 48 km/h. The sun rose at 05:30 AM and will set at 06:54 PM.

Tomorrow, on Friday, August 2, 2024, Lucknow is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 28.15 °C and 34.09 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 73%.

With temperatures ranging between 25.99 °C and 37.98 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.

The AQI in Lucknow today stands at 162.0, indicating poor air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Lucknow for next 7 days:
Date Temperature Sky
August 2, 2024 29.35 °C Moderate rain
August 3, 2024 29.85 °C Light rain
August 4, 2024 32.6 °C Light rain
August 5, 2024 33.08 °C Light rain
August 6, 2024 34.47 °C Light rain
August 7, 2024 32.97 °C Moderate rain
August 8, 2024 33.9 °C Moderate rain

Weather in other cities on August 1, 2024
City Temperature Sky
Mumbai 27.79 °C Moderate rain
Kolkata 27.8 °C Moderate rain
Chennai 30.67 °C Light rain
Bengaluru 25.16 °C Moderate rain
Hyderabad 27.07 °C Moderate rain
Ahmedabad 31.26 °C Moderate rain
Delhi 31.12 °C Heavy intensity rain

To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

Lucknow weather update on August 01, 2024
Lucknow weather update on August 01, 2024

Lucknow Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 25.99 °C, check weather forecast for August 1, 2024
