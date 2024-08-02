Lucknow Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 26.99 °C, check weather forecast for August 2, 2024

Date Temperature Sky August 3, 2024 26.72 °C Moderate rain August 4, 2024 31.54 °C Light rain August 5, 2024 33.94 °C Light rain August 6, 2024 33.83 °C Light rain August 7, 2024 34.09 °C Moderate rain August 8, 2024 29.53 °C Moderate rain August 9, 2024 32.43 °C Moderate rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 27.75 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 27.05 °C Moderate rain Chennai 30.51 °C Light rain Bengaluru 25.67 °C Light rain Hyderabad 26.65 °C Light rain Ahmedabad 27.47 °C Moderate rain Delhi 33.32 °C Light rain

The temperature in Lucknow today, on August 2, 2024, is 33.19 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 26.99 °C and 35.77 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 59% and the wind speed is 59 km/h. The sun rose at 05:31 AM and will set at 06:53 PM.Tomorrow, on Saturday, August 3, 2024, Lucknow is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 25.97 °C and 32.12 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 83%.With temperatures ranging between 26.99 °C and 35.77 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.The AQI in Lucknow today stands at 78.0, indicatingair quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day's activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Lucknow for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on August 2, 2024

