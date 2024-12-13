Lucknow Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for December 13, 2024





Tomorrow, on Saturday, December 14, 2024, Lucknow is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 10.23 °C and 23.27 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 16%.



Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.



The AQI in Lucknow today stands at 258.0, falling in the poor category. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.



Weather and AQI predictions in Lucknow for next 7 days: Lucknow weather update on December 13, 2024 The temperature in Lucknow today, on December 13, 2024, is 18.82 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 10.53 °C and 23.18 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 18% and the wind speed is 18 km/h. The sun rose at 06:46 AM and will set at 05:14 PM.Tomorrow, on Saturday, December 14, 2024, Lucknow is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 10.23 °C and 23.27 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 16%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.The AQI in Lucknow today stands at 258.0, falling in thecategory. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Lucknow for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky December 14, 2024 18.82 Broken clouds December 15, 2024 20.44 Sky is clear December 16, 2024 20.77 Sky is clear December 17, 2024 21.81 Sky is clear December 18, 2024 22.57 Sky is clear December 19, 2024 22.85 Sky is clear December 20, 2024 21.81 Sky is clear

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 26.61 °C Broken clouds Kolkata 21.39 °C Scattered clouds Chennai 27.82 °C Light rain Bengaluru 22.13 °C Moderate rain Hyderabad 24.29 °C Broken clouds Ahmedabad 21.0 °C Broken clouds Delhi 16.53 °C Sky is clear

Weather in other cities on December 13, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.