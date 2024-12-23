Lucknow Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for December 23, 2024
Dec 23, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Lucknow on December 23, 2024 here.
The temperature in Lucknow today, on December 23, 2024, is 19.57 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 12.01 °C and 23.69 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 27% and the wind speed is 27 km/h. The sun rose at 06:51 AM and will set at 05:18 PM.
Tomorrow, on Tuesday, December 24, 2024, Lucknow is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 13.59 °C and 24.16 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 25%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
Weather and AQI predictions in Lucknow for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|December 24, 2024
|19.57
|Sky is clear
|December 25, 2024
|22.05
|Few clouds
|December 26, 2024
|23.47
|Broken clouds
|December 27, 2024
|23.21
|Sky is clear
|December 28, 2024
|22.97
|Sky is clear
|December 29, 2024
|22.42
|Light rain
|December 30, 2024
|23.53
|Sky is clear
Weather in other cities on December 23, 2024
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
