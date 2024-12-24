Lucknow Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for December 24, 2024
Dec 24, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Lucknow on December 24, 2024 here.
The temperature in Lucknow today, on December 24, 2024, is 18.63 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 14.09 °C and 20.54 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 33% and the wind speed is 33 km/h. The sun rose at 06:52 AM and will set at 05:19 PM.
Tomorrow, on Wednesday, December 25, 2024, Lucknow is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 14.47 °C and 25.01 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 32%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Lucknow today stands at 132.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Lucknow for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|December 25, 2024
|18.63
|Broken clouds
|December 26, 2024
|22.86
|Broken clouds
|December 27, 2024
|23.51
|Sky is clear
|December 28, 2024
|24.12
|Sky is clear
|December 29, 2024
|22.64
|Light rain
|December 30, 2024
|22.47
|Light rain
|December 31, 2024
|21.31
|Sky is clear
Weather in other cities on December 24, 2024
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
