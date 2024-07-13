Lucknow Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 27.99 °C, check weather forecast for July 13, 2024
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Lucknow on July 13, 2024 here.
The temperature in Lucknow today, on July 13, 2024, is 37.08 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 27.99 °C and 39.54 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 45% and the wind speed is 45 km/h. The sun rose at 05:21 AM and will set at 07:02 PM.
Tomorrow, on Sunday, July 14, 2024, Lucknow is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 30.6 °C and 38.95 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 43%.
With temperatures ranging between 27.99 °C and 39.54 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
The AQI in Lucknow today stands at 94.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Lucknow for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on July 13, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|July 14, 2024
|37.89 °C
|Light rain
|July 15, 2024
|36.11 °C
|Light rain
|July 16, 2024
|37.17 °C
|Light rain
|July 17, 2024
|36.21 °C
|Light rain
|July 18, 2024
|34.91 °C
|Light rain
|July 19, 2024
|32.08 °C
|Moderate rain
|July 20, 2024
|33.01 °C
|Moderate rain
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|27.46 °C
|Moderate rain
|Kolkata
|34.17 °C
|Light rain
|Chennai
|30.58 °C
|Light rain
|Bengaluru
|22.19 °C
|Moderate rain
|Hyderabad
|24.38 °C
|Moderate rain
|Ahmedabad
|31.89 °C
|Moderate rain
|Delhi
|38.26 °C
|Light rain
