Lucknow Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 27.99 °C, check weather forecast for July 13, 2024

Date Temperature Sky July 14, 2024 37.89 °C Light rain July 15, 2024 36.11 °C Light rain July 16, 2024 37.17 °C Light rain July 17, 2024 36.21 °C Light rain July 18, 2024 34.91 °C Light rain July 19, 2024 32.08 °C Moderate rain July 20, 2024 33.01 °C Moderate rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 27.46 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 34.17 °C Light rain Chennai 30.58 °C Light rain Bengaluru 22.19 °C Moderate rain Hyderabad 24.38 °C Moderate rain Ahmedabad 31.89 °C Moderate rain Delhi 38.26 °C Light rain

The temperature in Lucknow today, on July 13, 2024, is 37.08 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 27.99 °C and 39.54 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 45% and the wind speed is 45 km/h. The sun rose at 05:21 AM and will set at 07:02 PM.Tomorrow, on Sunday, July 14, 2024, Lucknow is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 30.6 °C and 38.95 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 43%.With temperatures ranging between 27.99 °C and 39.54 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.The AQI in Lucknow today stands at 94.0, indicatingair quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Lucknow for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on July 13, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

