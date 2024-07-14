Lucknow Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 27.99 °C, check weather forecast for July 14, 2024
Jul 14, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Lucknow on July 14, 2024 here.
The temperature in Lucknow today, on July 14, 2024, is 35.33 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 27.99 °C and 40.01 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 51% and the wind speed is 51 km/h. The sun rose at 05:21 AM and will set at 07:02 PM.
Tomorrow, on Monday, July 15, 2024, Lucknow is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 32.57 °C and 38.79 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 42%.
With temperatures ranging between 27.99 °C and 40.01 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
The AQI in Lucknow today stands at 160.0, indicating poor air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Lucknow for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on July 14, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
Tomorrow, on Monday, July 15, 2024, Lucknow is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 32.57 °C and 38.79 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 42%.
With temperatures ranging between 27.99 °C and 40.01 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
The AQI in Lucknow today stands at 160.0, indicating poor air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Lucknow for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|July 15, 2024
|38.14 °C
|Scattered clouds
|July 16, 2024
|35.65 °C
|Broken clouds
|July 17, 2024
|35.15 °C
|Overcast clouds
|July 18, 2024
|33.99 °C
|Light rain
|July 19, 2024
|28.37 °C
|Light rain
|July 20, 2024
|36.52 °C
|Light rain
|July 21, 2024
|31.56 °C
|Moderate rain
Weather in other cities on July 14, 2024
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|27.41 °C
|Heavy intensity rain
|Kolkata
|32.17 °C
|Light rain
|Chennai
|31.2 °C
|Light rain
|Bengaluru
|21.92 °C
|Light rain
|Hyderabad
|24.0 °C
|Moderate rain
|Ahmedabad
|33.22 °C
|Overcast clouds
|Delhi
|37.09 °C
|Light rain
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
SHARE
Copy