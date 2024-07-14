Lucknow Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 27.99 °C, check weather forecast for July 14, 2024

Date Temperature Sky July 15, 2024 38.14 °C Scattered clouds July 16, 2024 35.65 °C Broken clouds July 17, 2024 35.15 °C Overcast clouds July 18, 2024 33.99 °C Light rain July 19, 2024 28.37 °C Light rain July 20, 2024 36.52 °C Light rain July 21, 2024 31.56 °C Moderate rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 27.41 °C Heavy intensity rain Kolkata 32.17 °C Light rain Chennai 31.2 °C Light rain Bengaluru 21.92 °C Light rain Hyderabad 24.0 °C Moderate rain Ahmedabad 33.22 °C Overcast clouds Delhi 37.09 °C Light rain

The temperature in Lucknow today, on July 14, 2024, is 35.33 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 27.99 °C and 40.01 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 51% and the wind speed is 51 km/h. The sun rose at 05:21 AM and will set at 07:02 PM.Tomorrow, on Monday, July 15, 2024, Lucknow is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 32.57 °C and 38.79 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 42%.With temperatures ranging between 27.99 °C and 40.01 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.The AQI in Lucknow today stands at 160.0, indicatingair quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Lucknow for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on July 14, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

