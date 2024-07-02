Lucknow Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 27.99 °C, check weather forecast for July 2, 2024
Jul 02, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Lucknow on July 2, 2024 here.
The temperature in Lucknow today, on July 2, 2024, is 35.75 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 27.99 °C and 37.09 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 49% and the wind speed is 49 km/h. The sun rose at 05:16 AM and will set at 07:04 PM.
Tomorrow, on Wednesday, July 3, 2024, Lucknow is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 27.07 °C and 28.5 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 83%.
With temperatures ranging between 27.99 °C and 37.09 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
Today, in Lucknow the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 31.0, indicating good air quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Lucknow for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on July 2, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|July 3, 2024
|28.29 °C
|Moderate rain
|July 4, 2024
|30.8 °C
|Moderate rain
|July 5, 2024
|28.25 °C
|Heavy intensity rain
|July 6, 2024
|26.14 °C
|Heavy intensity rain
|July 7, 2024
|31.32 °C
|Moderate rain
|July 8, 2024
|34.88 °C
|Moderate rain
|July 9, 2024
|35.03 °C
|Moderate rain
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|28.75 °C
|Moderate rain
|Kolkata
|30.71 °C
|Light rain
|Chennai
|32.91 °C
|Light rain
|Bengaluru
|27.42 °C
|Overcast clouds
|Hyderabad
|28.25 °C
|Overcast clouds
|Ahmedabad
|28.67 °C
|Light rain
|Delhi
|37.88 °C
|Moderate rain
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
