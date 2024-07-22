Lucknow Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 29.68 °C, check weather forecast for July 22, 2024
Jul 22, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Lucknow on July 22, 2024 here.
The temperature in Lucknow today, on July 22, 2024, is 34.06 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 29.68 °C and 37.0 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 56% and the wind speed is 56 km/h. The sun rose at 05:25 AM and will set at 06:59 PM.
Tomorrow, on Tuesday, July 23, 2024, Lucknow is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 28.42 °C and 37.6 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 60%.
With temperatures ranging between 29.68 °C and 37.0 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
The AQI in Lucknow today stands at 94.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Lucknow for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on July 22, 2024
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|July 23, 2024
|33.25 °C
|Light rain
|July 24, 2024
|34.46 °C
|Light rain
|July 25, 2024
|35.97 °C
|Overcast clouds
|July 26, 2024
|36.96 °C
|Light rain
|July 27, 2024
|32.67 °C
|Overcast clouds
|July 28, 2024
|31.48 °C
|Light rain
|July 29, 2024
|27.45 °C
|Heavy intensity rain
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|26.65 °C
|Heavy intensity rain
|Kolkata
|30.11 °C
|Light rain
|Chennai
|34.05 °C
|Light rain
|Bengaluru
|24.99 °C
|Light rain
|Hyderabad
|25.89 °C
|Moderate rain
|Ahmedabad
|29.95 °C
|Moderate rain
|Delhi
|37.29 °C
|Light rain
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
