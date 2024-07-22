 Lucknow Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 29.68 °C, check weather forecast for July 22, 2024 - Hindustan Times
Monday, Jul 22, 2024
New Delhi oC
Lucknow Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 29.68 °C, check weather forecast for July 22, 2024

Byhindustantimes.com
Jul 22, 2024 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Lucknow on July 22, 2024 here.

The temperature in Lucknow today, on July 22, 2024, is 34.06 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 29.68 °C and 37.0 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 56% and the wind speed is 56 km/h. The sun rose at 05:25 AM and will set at 06:59 PM.

Tomorrow, on Tuesday, July 23, 2024, Lucknow is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 28.42 °C and 37.6 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 60%.

With temperatures ranging between 29.68 °C and 37.0 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.

The AQI in Lucknow today stands at 94.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Lucknow for next 7 days:
Date Temperature Sky
July 23, 2024 33.25 °C Light rain
July 24, 2024 34.46 °C Light rain
July 25, 2024 35.97 °C Overcast clouds
July 26, 2024 36.96 °C Light rain
July 27, 2024 32.67 °C Overcast clouds
July 28, 2024 31.48 °C Light rain
July 29, 2024 27.45 °C Heavy intensity rain

Weather in other cities on July 22, 2024
City Temperature Sky
Mumbai 26.65 °C Heavy intensity rain
Kolkata 30.11 °C Light rain
Chennai 34.05 °C Light rain
Bengaluru 24.99 °C Light rain
Hyderabad 25.89 °C Moderate rain
Ahmedabad 29.95 °C Moderate rain
Delhi 37.29 °C Light rain

To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

Lucknow weather update on July 22, 2024
Lucknow weather update on July 22, 2024

News / Cities / Lucknow / Lucknow Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 29.68 °C, check weather forecast for July 22, 2024
© 2024 HindustanTimes
New Delhi 0C
Monday, July 22, 2024
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
