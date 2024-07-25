 Lucknow Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 28.99 °C, check weather forecast for July 25, 2024 - Hindustan Times
Lucknow Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 28.99 °C, check weather forecast for July 25, 2024

Byhindustantimes.com
Jul 25, 2024 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Lucknow on July 25, 2024 here.

The temperature in Lucknow today, on July 25, 2024, is 36.51 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 28.99 °C and 37.77 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 47% and the wind speed is 47 km/h. The sun rose at 05:27 AM and will set at 06:58 PM.

Tomorrow, on Friday, July 26, 2024, Lucknow is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 31.71 °C and 38.77 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 51%.

With temperatures ranging between 28.99 °C and 37.77 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.

The AQI in Lucknow today stands at 59.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Lucknow for next 7 days:
Date Temperature Sky
July 26, 2024 36.31 °C Light rain
July 27, 2024 37.22 °C Moderate rain
July 28, 2024 35.5 °C Moderate rain
July 29, 2024 36.01 °C Light rain
July 30, 2024 35.75 °C Moderate rain
July 31, 2024 30.45 °C Light rain
August 1, 2024 30.06 °C Moderate rain

Weather in other cities on July 25, 2024
City Temperature Sky
Mumbai 26.82 °C Heavy intensity rain
Kolkata 31.38 °C Moderate rain
Chennai 33.38 °C Overcast clouds
Bengaluru 23.8 °C Light rain
Hyderabad 23.59 °C Light rain
Ahmedabad 27.12 °C Moderate rain
Delhi 37.91 °C Moderate rain

To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

Lucknow weather update on July 25, 2024
Follow Us On