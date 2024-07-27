Lucknow Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 30.93 °C, check weather forecast for July 27, 2024
Jul 27, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Lucknow on July 27, 2024 here.
The temperature in Lucknow today, on July 27, 2024, is 37.16 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 30.93 °C and 40.0 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 48% and the wind speed is 48 km/h. The sun rose at 05:28 AM and will set at 06:57 PM.
Tomorrow, on Sunday, July 28, 2024, Lucknow is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 31.94 °C and 36.34 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 51%.
With temperatures ranging between 30.93 °C and 40.0 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
The AQI in Lucknow today stands at 94.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Lucknow for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on July 27, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|July 28, 2024
|36.34 °C
|Overcast clouds
|July 29, 2024
|36.74 °C
|Broken clouds
|July 30, 2024
|35.01 °C
|Overcast clouds
|July 31, 2024
|31.71 °C
|Moderate rain
|August 1, 2024
|34.58 °C
|Moderate rain
|August 2, 2024
|30.73 °C
|Moderate rain
|August 3, 2024
|32.01 °C
|Overcast clouds
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|28.6 °C
|Moderate rain
|Kolkata
|32.56 °C
|Light rain
|Chennai
|34.56 °C
|Light rain
|Bengaluru
|25.13 °C
|Overcast clouds
|Hyderabad
|26.68 °C
|Light rain
|Ahmedabad
|30.76 °C
|Light rain
|Delhi
|39.29 °C
|Light rain
