Lucknow Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 30.93 °C, check weather forecast for July 27, 2024

Date Temperature Sky July 28, 2024 36.34 °C Overcast clouds July 29, 2024 36.74 °C Broken clouds July 30, 2024 35.01 °C Overcast clouds July 31, 2024 31.71 °C Moderate rain August 1, 2024 34.58 °C Moderate rain August 2, 2024 30.73 °C Moderate rain August 3, 2024 32.01 °C Overcast clouds

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 28.6 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 32.56 °C Light rain Chennai 34.56 °C Light rain Bengaluru 25.13 °C Overcast clouds Hyderabad 26.68 °C Light rain Ahmedabad 30.76 °C Light rain Delhi 39.29 °C Light rain

The temperature in Lucknow today, on July 27, 2024, is 37.16 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 30.93 °C and 40.0 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 48% and the wind speed is 48 km/h. The sun rose at 05:28 AM and will set at 06:57 PM.Tomorrow, on Sunday, July 28, 2024, Lucknow is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 31.94 °C and 36.34 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 51%.With temperatures ranging between 30.93 °C and 40.0 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.The AQI in Lucknow today stands at 94.0, indicatingair quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Lucknow for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on July 27, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

