Lucknow Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 29.99 °C, check weather forecast for July 29, 2024

Date Temperature Sky July 30, 2024 38.16 °C Light rain July 31, 2024 26.69 °C Extreme rain August 1, 2024 31.02 °C Moderate rain August 2, 2024 31.02 °C Moderate rain August 3, 2024 28.65 °C Light rain August 4, 2024 31.11 °C Light rain August 5, 2024 29.93 °C Light rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 27.65 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 30.92 °C Moderate rain Chennai 32.4 °C Light rain Bengaluru 21.88 °C Light rain Hyderabad 29.28 °C Light rain Ahmedabad 28.51 °C Moderate rain Delhi 36.05 °C Broken clouds

The temperature in Lucknow today, on July 29, 2024, is 35.69 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 29.99 °C and 37.85 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 52% and the wind speed is 52 km/h. The sun rose at 05:29 AM and will set at 06:56 PM.Tomorrow, on Tuesday, July 30, 2024, Lucknow is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 32.11 °C and 39.03 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 45%.With temperatures ranging between 29.99 °C and 37.85 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.The AQI in Lucknow today stands at 66.0, indicatingair quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day's activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Lucknow for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on July 29, 2024

