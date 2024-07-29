Lucknow Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 29.99 °C, check weather forecast for July 29, 2024
Jul 29, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Lucknow on July 29, 2024 here.
The temperature in Lucknow today, on July 29, 2024, is 35.69 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 29.99 °C and 37.85 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 52% and the wind speed is 52 km/h. The sun rose at 05:29 AM and will set at 06:56 PM.
Tomorrow, on Tuesday, July 30, 2024, Lucknow is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 32.11 °C and 39.03 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 45%.
With temperatures ranging between 29.99 °C and 37.85 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
The AQI in Lucknow today stands at 66.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Lucknow for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on July 29, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
Tomorrow, on Tuesday, July 30, 2024, Lucknow is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 32.11 °C and 39.03 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 45%.
With temperatures ranging between 29.99 °C and 37.85 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
The AQI in Lucknow today stands at 66.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Lucknow for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|July 30, 2024
|38.16 °C
|Light rain
|July 31, 2024
|26.69 °C
|Extreme rain
|August 1, 2024
|31.02 °C
|Moderate rain
|August 2, 2024
|31.02 °C
|Moderate rain
|August 3, 2024
|28.65 °C
|Light rain
|August 4, 2024
|31.11 °C
|Light rain
|August 5, 2024
|29.93 °C
|Light rain
Weather in other cities on July 29, 2024
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|27.65 °C
|Moderate rain
|Kolkata
|30.92 °C
|Moderate rain
|Chennai
|32.4 °C
|Light rain
|Bengaluru
|21.88 °C
|Light rain
|Hyderabad
|29.28 °C
|Light rain
|Ahmedabad
|28.51 °C
|Moderate rain
|Delhi
|36.05 °C
|Broken clouds
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
SHARE
Copy