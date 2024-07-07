 Lucknow Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 24.99 °C, check weather forecast for July 7, 2024 - Hindustan Times
Sunday, Jul 07, 2024
New Delhi
Lucknow Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 24.99 °C, check weather forecast for July 7, 2024

Byhindustantimes.com
Jul 07, 2024 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Lucknow on July 7, 2024 here.

The temperature in Lucknow today, on July 7, 2024, is 26.17 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 24.99 °C and 27.71 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 93% and the wind speed is 93 km/h. The sun rose at 05:18 AM and will set at 07:03 PM.

Tomorrow, on Monday, July 8, 2024, Lucknow is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 25.73 °C and 34.88 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 61%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Lucknow today stands at 52.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Lucknow for next 7 days:
Date Temperature Sky
July 8, 2024 32.76 °C Moderate rain
July 9, 2024 34.61 °C Moderate rain
July 10, 2024 32.6 °C Moderate rain
July 11, 2024 26.28 °C Heavy intensity rain
July 12, 2024 25.58 °C Heavy intensity rain
July 13, 2024 27.02 °C Moderate rain
July 14, 2024 33.01 °C Light rain

Weather in other cities on July 7, 2024
City Temperature Sky
Mumbai 28.99 °C Moderate rain
Kolkata 32.07 °C Light rain
Chennai 31.91 °C Light rain
Bengaluru 23.4 °C Light rain
Hyderabad 26.35 °C Moderate rain
Ahmedabad 32.39 °C Overcast clouds
Delhi 29.13 °C Light rain

To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

Lucknow weather update on July 07, 2024
Lucknow Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 24.99 °C, check weather forecast for July 7, 2024
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Sunday, July 07, 2024
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
