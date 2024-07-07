Lucknow Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 24.99 °C, check weather forecast for July 7, 2024
Jul 07, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Lucknow on July 7, 2024 here.
The temperature in Lucknow today, on July 7, 2024, is 26.17 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 24.99 °C and 27.71 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 93% and the wind speed is 93 km/h. The sun rose at 05:18 AM and will set at 07:03 PM.
Tomorrow, on Monday, July 8, 2024, Lucknow is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 25.73 °C and 34.88 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 61%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Lucknow today stands at 52.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Lucknow for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on July 7, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|July 8, 2024
|32.76 °C
|Moderate rain
|July 9, 2024
|34.61 °C
|Moderate rain
|July 10, 2024
|32.6 °C
|Moderate rain
|July 11, 2024
|26.28 °C
|Heavy intensity rain
|July 12, 2024
|25.58 °C
|Heavy intensity rain
|July 13, 2024
|27.02 °C
|Moderate rain
|July 14, 2024
|33.01 °C
|Light rain
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|28.99 °C
|Moderate rain
|Kolkata
|32.07 °C
|Light rain
|Chennai
|31.91 °C
|Light rain
|Bengaluru
|23.4 °C
|Light rain
|Hyderabad
|26.35 °C
|Moderate rain
|Ahmedabad
|32.39 °C
|Overcast clouds
|Delhi
|29.13 °C
|Light rain
