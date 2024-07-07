Lucknow Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 24.99 °C, check weather forecast for July 7, 2024

Date Temperature Sky July 8, 2024 32.76 °C Moderate rain July 9, 2024 34.61 °C Moderate rain July 10, 2024 32.6 °C Moderate rain July 11, 2024 26.28 °C Heavy intensity rain July 12, 2024 25.58 °C Heavy intensity rain July 13, 2024 27.02 °C Moderate rain July 14, 2024 33.01 °C Light rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 28.99 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 32.07 °C Light rain Chennai 31.91 °C Light rain Bengaluru 23.4 °C Light rain Hyderabad 26.35 °C Moderate rain Ahmedabad 32.39 °C Overcast clouds Delhi 29.13 °C Light rain

The temperature in Lucknow today, on July 7, 2024, is 26.17 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 24.99 °C and 27.71 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 93% and the wind speed is 93 km/h. The sun rose at 05:18 AM and will set at 07:03 PM.Tomorrow, on Monday, July 8, 2024, Lucknow is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 25.73 °C and 34.88 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 61%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.The AQI in Lucknow today stands at 52.0, indicatingair quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Lucknow for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on July 7, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

