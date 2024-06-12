Lucknow Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 33.99 °C, check weather forecast for June 12, 2024

Date Temperature Sky June 13, 2024 45.63 °C Sky is clear June 14, 2024 45.99 °C Sky is clear June 15, 2024 45.51 °C Sky is clear June 16, 2024 44.77 °C Scattered clouds June 17, 2024 42.96 °C Broken clouds June 18, 2024 41.52 °C Light rain June 19, 2024 40.05 °C Light rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 29.6 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 35.55 °C Broken clouds Chennai 33.45 °C Overcast clouds Bengaluru 24.75 °C Light rain Hyderabad 30.09 °C Light rain Ahmedabad 35.34 °C Sky is clear Delhi 43.4 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Lucknow today, on June 12, 2024, is 43.04 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 33.99 °C and 46.96 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 15% and the wind speed is 15 km/h. The sun rose at 05:12 AM and will set at 07:00 PM.Tomorrow, on Thursday, June 13, 2024, Lucknow is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 34.82 °C and 48.12 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 8%.With temperatures ranging between 33.99 °C and 46.96 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.The AQI in Lucknow today stands at 115.0, indicatingair quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Lucknow for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on June 12, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

