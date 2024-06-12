Lucknow Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 33.99 °C, check weather forecast for June 12, 2024
Jun 12, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Lucknow on June 12, 2024 here.
The temperature in Lucknow today, on June 12, 2024, is 43.04 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 33.99 °C and 46.96 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 15% and the wind speed is 15 km/h. The sun rose at 05:12 AM and will set at 07:00 PM.
Tomorrow, on Thursday, June 13, 2024, Lucknow is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 34.82 °C and 48.12 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 8%.
With temperatures ranging between 33.99 °C and 46.96 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
The AQI in Lucknow today stands at 115.0, indicating poor air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Lucknow for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on June 12, 2024
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|June 13, 2024
|45.63 °C
|Sky is clear
|June 14, 2024
|45.99 °C
|Sky is clear
|June 15, 2024
|45.51 °C
|Sky is clear
|June 16, 2024
|44.77 °C
|Scattered clouds
|June 17, 2024
|42.96 °C
|Broken clouds
|June 18, 2024
|41.52 °C
|Light rain
|June 19, 2024
|40.05 °C
|Light rain
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|29.6 °C
|Moderate rain
|Kolkata
|35.55 °C
|Broken clouds
|Chennai
|33.45 °C
|Overcast clouds
|Bengaluru
|24.75 °C
|Light rain
|Hyderabad
|30.09 °C
|Light rain
|Ahmedabad
|35.34 °C
|Sky is clear
|Delhi
|43.4 °C
|Sky is clear
