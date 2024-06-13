Lucknow Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 31.99 °C, check weather forecast for June 13, 2024
Jun 13, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Lucknow on June 13, 2024 here.
The temperature in Lucknow today, on June 13, 2024, is 43.1 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 31.99 °C and 47.47 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 14% and the wind speed is 14 km/h. The sun rose at 05:12 AM and will set at 07:00 PM.
Tomorrow, on Friday, June 14, 2024, Lucknow is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 36.77 °C and 47.58 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 12%.
With temperatures ranging between 31.99 °C and 47.47 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
The AQI in Lucknow today stands at 149.0, indicating poor air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Lucknow for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on June 13, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|June 14, 2024
|45.81 °C
|Scattered clouds
|June 15, 2024
|45.39 °C
|Sky is clear
|June 16, 2024
|44.96 °C
|Scattered clouds
|June 17, 2024
|42.48 °C
|Light rain
|June 18, 2024
|39.81 °C
|Moderate rain
|June 19, 2024
|38.33 °C
|Light rain
|June 20, 2024
|37.9 °C
|Light rain
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|29.28 °C
|Moderate rain
|Kolkata
|35.67 °C
|Overcast clouds
|Chennai
|31.77 °C
|Light rain
|Bengaluru
|26.13 °C
|Light rain
|Hyderabad
|29.7 °C
|Moderate rain
|Ahmedabad
|36.9 °C
|Sky is clear
|Delhi
|43.56 °C
|Sky is clear
