Lucknow Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 31.99 °C, check weather forecast for June 13, 2024

Date Temperature Sky June 14, 2024 45.81 °C Scattered clouds June 15, 2024 45.39 °C Sky is clear June 16, 2024 44.96 °C Scattered clouds June 17, 2024 42.48 °C Light rain June 18, 2024 39.81 °C Moderate rain June 19, 2024 38.33 °C Light rain June 20, 2024 37.9 °C Light rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 29.28 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 35.67 °C Overcast clouds Chennai 31.77 °C Light rain Bengaluru 26.13 °C Light rain Hyderabad 29.7 °C Moderate rain Ahmedabad 36.9 °C Sky is clear Delhi 43.56 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Lucknow today, on June 13, 2024, is 43.1 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 31.99 °C and 47.47 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 14% and the wind speed is 14 km/h. The sun rose at 05:12 AM and will set at 07:00 PM.Tomorrow, on Friday, June 14, 2024, Lucknow is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 36.77 °C and 47.58 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 12%.With temperatures ranging between 31.99 °C and 47.47 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.The AQI in Lucknow today stands at 149.0, indicatingair quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Lucknow for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on June 13, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.