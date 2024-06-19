Lucknow Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 31.99 °C, check weather forecast for June 19, 2024
Jun 19, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Lucknow on June 19, 2024 here.
The temperature in Lucknow today, on June 19, 2024, is 41.33 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 31.99 °C and 46.36 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 28% and the wind speed is 28 km/h. The sun rose at 05:12 AM and will set at 07:02 PM.
Tomorrow, on Thursday, June 20, 2024, Lucknow is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 34.66 °C and 44.86 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 25%.
With temperatures ranging between 31.99 °C and 46.36 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
The AQI in Lucknow today stands at 110.0, indicating poor air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Lucknow for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on June 19, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
Tomorrow, on Thursday, June 20, 2024, Lucknow is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 34.66 °C and 44.86 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 25%.
With temperatures ranging between 31.99 °C and 46.36 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
The AQI in Lucknow today stands at 110.0, indicating poor air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Lucknow for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|June 20, 2024
|41.13 °C
|Broken clouds
|June 21, 2024
|43.66 °C
|Light rain
|June 22, 2024
|42.88 °C
|Sky is clear
|June 23, 2024
|41.92 °C
|Overcast clouds
|June 24, 2024
|39.98 °C
|Scattered clouds
|June 25, 2024
|38.31 °C
|Light rain
|June 26, 2024
|38.43 °C
|Light rain
Weather in other cities on June 19, 2024
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|28.65 °C
|Moderate rain
|Kolkata
|35.92 °C
|Very heavy rain
|Chennai
|34.96 °C
|Light rain
|Bengaluru
|28.47 °C
|Light rain
|Hyderabad
|29.97 °C
|Light rain
|Ahmedabad
|34.88 °C
|Broken clouds
|Delhi
|40.97 °C
|Light rain
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
SHARE
Copy