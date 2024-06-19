Lucknow Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 31.99 °C, check weather forecast for June 19, 2024

Date Temperature Sky June 20, 2024 41.13 °C Broken clouds June 21, 2024 43.66 °C Light rain June 22, 2024 42.88 °C Sky is clear June 23, 2024 41.92 °C Overcast clouds June 24, 2024 39.98 °C Scattered clouds June 25, 2024 38.31 °C Light rain June 26, 2024 38.43 °C Light rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 28.65 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 35.92 °C Very heavy rain Chennai 34.96 °C Light rain Bengaluru 28.47 °C Light rain Hyderabad 29.97 °C Light rain Ahmedabad 34.88 °C Broken clouds Delhi 40.97 °C Light rain

The temperature in Lucknow today, on June 19, 2024, is 41.33 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 31.99 °C and 46.36 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 28% and the wind speed is 28 km/h. The sun rose at 05:12 AM and will set at 07:02 PM.Tomorrow, on Thursday, June 20, 2024, Lucknow is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 34.66 °C and 44.86 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 25%.With temperatures ranging between 31.99 °C and 46.36 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.The AQI in Lucknow today stands at 110.0, indicatingair quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day's activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Lucknow for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on June 19, 2024

