 Lucknow Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 31.99 °C, check weather forecast for June 19, 2024 - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Jun 19, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Lucknow Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 31.99 °C, check weather forecast for June 19, 2024

Byhindustantimes.com
Jun 19, 2024 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Lucknow on June 19, 2024 here.

The temperature in Lucknow today, on June 19, 2024, is 41.33 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 31.99 °C and 46.36 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 28% and the wind speed is 28 km/h. The sun rose at 05:12 AM and will set at 07:02 PM.

Tomorrow, on Thursday, June 20, 2024, Lucknow is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 34.66 °C and 44.86 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 25%.

With temperatures ranging between 31.99 °C and 46.36 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.

The AQI in Lucknow today stands at 110.0, indicating poor air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Lucknow for next 7 days:
Date Temperature Sky
June 20, 2024 41.13 °C Broken clouds
June 21, 2024 43.66 °C Light rain
June 22, 2024 42.88 °C Sky is clear
June 23, 2024 41.92 °C Overcast clouds
June 24, 2024 39.98 °C Scattered clouds
June 25, 2024 38.31 °C Light rain
June 26, 2024 38.43 °C Light rain

Weather in other cities on June 19, 2024
City Temperature Sky
Mumbai 28.65 °C Moderate rain
Kolkata 35.92 °C Very heavy rain
Chennai 34.96 °C Light rain
Bengaluru 28.47 °C Light rain
Hyderabad 29.97 °C Light rain
Ahmedabad 34.88 °C Broken clouds
Delhi 40.97 °C Light rain

To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

Lucknow weather update on June 19, 2024
Lucknow weather update on June 19, 2024

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
News / Cities / Lucknow / Lucknow Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 31.99 °C, check weather forecast for June 19, 2024
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, June 19, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On