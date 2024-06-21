Lucknow Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 29.99 °C, check weather forecast for June 21, 2024
Jun 21, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Lucknow on June 21, 2024 here.
The temperature in Lucknow today, on June 21, 2024, is 38.02 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 29.99 °C and 42.77 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 38% and the wind speed is 38 km/h. The sun rose at 05:13 AM and will set at 07:02 PM.
Tomorrow, on Saturday, June 22, 2024, Lucknow is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 34.31 °C and 42.9 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 35%.
With temperatures ranging between 29.99 °C and 42.77 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
The AQI in Lucknow today stands at 58.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Lucknow for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on June 21, 2024
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|June 22, 2024
|36.19 °C
|Light rain
|June 23, 2024
|42.06 °C
|Light rain
|June 24, 2024
|38.97 °C
|Light rain
|June 25, 2024
|43.34 °C
|Broken clouds
|June 26, 2024
|38.81 °C
|Light rain
|June 27, 2024
|32.92 °C
|Light rain
|June 28, 2024
|36.39 °C
|Moderate rain
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|29.81 °C
|Moderate rain
|Kolkata
|31.08 °C
|Overcast clouds
|Chennai
|34.34 °C
|Overcast clouds
|Bengaluru
|25.87 °C
|Light rain
|Hyderabad
|30.03 °C
|Light rain
|Ahmedabad
|35.23 °C
|Overcast clouds
|Delhi
|40.11 °C
|Light rain
