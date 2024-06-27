Lucknow Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 28.93 °C, check weather forecast for June 27, 2024
Jun 27, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Lucknow on June 27, 2024 here.
The temperature in Lucknow today, on June 27, 2024, is 37.84 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 28.93 °C and 39.46 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 39% and the wind speed is 39 km/h. The sun rose at 05:14 AM and will set at 07:03 PM.
Tomorrow, on Friday, June 28, 2024, Lucknow is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 32.1 °C and 42.09 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 30%.
With temperatures ranging between 28.93 °C and 39.46 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
Today, in Lucknow the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 47.0, indicating good air quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Lucknow for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on June 27, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
Tomorrow, on Friday, June 28, 2024, Lucknow is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 32.1 °C and 42.09 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 30%.
With temperatures ranging between 28.93 °C and 39.46 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
Today, in Lucknow the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 47.0, indicating good air quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Lucknow for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|June 28, 2024
|40.99 °C
|Light rain
|June 29, 2024
|32.46 °C
|Moderate rain
|June 30, 2024
|30.13 °C
|Heavy intensity rain
|July 1, 2024
|32.02 °C
|Moderate rain
|July 2, 2024
|26.62 °C
|Moderate rain
|July 3, 2024
|32.09 °C
|Moderate rain
|July 4, 2024
|30.0 °C
|Moderate rain
Weather in other cities on June 27, 2024
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|28.24 °C
|Moderate rain
|Kolkata
|30.01 °C
|Moderate rain
|Chennai
|30.42 °C
|Overcast clouds
|Bengaluru
|22.99 °C
|Light rain
|Hyderabad
|26.75 °C
|Heavy intensity rain
|Ahmedabad
|33.93 °C
|Light rain
|Delhi
|30.99 °C
|Light rain
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
SHARE
Copy