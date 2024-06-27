Lucknow Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 28.93 °C, check weather forecast for June 27, 2024

Date Temperature Sky June 28, 2024 40.99 °C Light rain June 29, 2024 32.46 °C Moderate rain June 30, 2024 30.13 °C Heavy intensity rain July 1, 2024 32.02 °C Moderate rain July 2, 2024 26.62 °C Moderate rain July 3, 2024 32.09 °C Moderate rain July 4, 2024 30.0 °C Moderate rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 28.24 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 30.01 °C Moderate rain Chennai 30.42 °C Overcast clouds Bengaluru 22.99 °C Light rain Hyderabad 26.75 °C Heavy intensity rain Ahmedabad 33.93 °C Light rain Delhi 30.99 °C Light rain

The temperature in Lucknow today, on June 27, 2024, is 37.84 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 28.93 °C and 39.46 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 39% and the wind speed is 39 km/h. The sun rose at 05:14 AM and will set at 07:03 PM.Tomorrow, on Friday, June 28, 2024, Lucknow is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 32.1 °C and 42.09 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 30%.With temperatures ranging between 28.93 °C and 39.46 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.Today, in Lucknow the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 47.0, indicatingair quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Lucknow for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on June 27, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.