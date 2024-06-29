Lucknow Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 26.99 °C, check weather forecast for June 29, 2024

Date Temperature Sky June 30, 2024 29.61 °C Heavy intensity rain July 1, 2024 28.81 °C Moderate rain July 2, 2024 30.83 °C Moderate rain July 3, 2024 32.96 °C Moderate rain July 4, 2024 26.38 °C Heavy intensity rain July 5, 2024 29.36 °C Moderate rain July 6, 2024 31.04 °C Moderate rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 28.87 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 33.87 °C Moderate rain Chennai 33.8 °C Light rain Bengaluru 26.8 °C Overcast clouds Hyderabad 27.52 °C Light rain Ahmedabad 31.51 °C Moderate rain Delhi 38.07 °C Light rain

The temperature in Lucknow today, on June 29, 2024, is 38.35 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 26.99 °C and 40.08 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 40% and the wind speed is 40 km/h. The sun rose at 05:15 AM and will set at 07:04 PM.Tomorrow, on Sunday, June 30, 2024, Lucknow is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 28.1 °C and 33.79 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 76%.With temperatures ranging between 26.99 °C and 40.08 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.The AQI in Lucknow today stands at 69.0, indicatingair quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Lucknow for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on June 29, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

