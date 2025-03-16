Lucknow Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 22.99 °C, check weather forecast for March 16, 2025
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Lucknow on March 16, 2025 here.
The temperature in Lucknow today, on March 16, 2025, is 35.58 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 22.99 °C and 37.83 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 15% and the wind speed is 15 km/h. The sun rose at 06:14 AM and will set at 06:15 PM.
Tomorrow, on Monday, March 17, 2025, Lucknow is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 21.84 °C and 36.53 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 13%.
With temperatures ranging between 22.99 °C and 37.83 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
The AQI in Lucknow today stands at 120.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Lucknow for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|March 17, 2025
|35.58
|Scattered clouds
|March 18, 2025
|35.55
|Sky is clear
|March 19, 2025
|34.14
|Overcast clouds
|March 20, 2025
|36.25
|Sky is clear
|March 21, 2025
|38.35
|Sky is clear
|March 22, 2025
|37.63
|Sky is clear
|March 23, 2025
|35.89
|Scattered clouds
Weather in other cities on March 16, 2025
