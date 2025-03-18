Lucknow Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 15.99 °C, check weather forecast for March 18, 2025
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Lucknow on March 18, 2025 here.
The temperature in Lucknow today, on March 18, 2025, is 31.62 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 15.99 °C and 34.22 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 12% and the wind speed is 12 km/h. The sun rose at 06:12 AM and will set at 06:16 PM.
Tomorrow, on Wednesday, March 19, 2025, Lucknow is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 19.61 °C and 37.55 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 8%.
With temperatures ranging between 15.99 °C and 34.22 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
The AQI in Lucknow today stands at 157.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Lucknow for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|March 19, 2025
|31.62
|Broken clouds
|March 20, 2025
|34.61
|Sky is clear
|March 21, 2025
|38.10
|Scattered clouds
|March 22, 2025
|37.48
|Scattered clouds
|March 23, 2025
|36.22
|Scattered clouds
|March 24, 2025
|34.73
|Sky is clear
|March 25, 2025
|35.52
|Sky is clear
Weather in other cities on March 18, 2025
