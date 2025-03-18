Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Mar 18, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Lucknow Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 15.99 °C, check weather forecast for March 18, 2025

Byhindustantimes.com
Mar 18, 2025 07:03 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Lucknow on March 18, 2025 here.

The temperature in Lucknow today, on March 18, 2025, is 31.62 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 15.99 °C and 34.22 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 12% and the wind speed is 12 km/h. The sun rose at 06:12 AM and will set at 06:16 PM.

Lucknow weather update on March 18, 2025
Lucknow weather update on March 18, 2025

Tomorrow, on Wednesday, March 19, 2025, Lucknow is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 19.61 °C and 37.55 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 8%.

With temperatures ranging between 15.99 °C and 34.22 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.

The AQI in Lucknow today stands at 157.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Lucknow for next 7 days:

DateTemperature (°C)Sky
March 19, 202531.62Broken clouds
March 20, 202534.61Sky is clear
March 21, 202538.10Scattered clouds
March 22, 202537.48Scattered clouds
March 23, 202536.22Scattered clouds
March 24, 202534.73Sky is clear
March 25, 202535.52Sky is clear


Weather in other cities on March 18, 2025

CityTemperature (°C)Sky
Mumbai28.58 °C Scattered clouds
Kolkata33.31 °C Broken clouds
Chennai29.89 °C Few clouds
Bengaluru31.97 °C Scattered clouds
Hyderabad35.66 °C Few clouds
Ahmedabad33.74 °C Broken clouds
Delhi29.19 °C Sky is clear


To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, March 18, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On