Lucknow Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 16.99 °C, check weather forecast for March 21, 2025
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Lucknow on March 21, 2025 here.
The temperature in Lucknow today, on March 21, 2025, is 34.95 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 16.99 °C and 36.78 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 8% and the wind speed is 8 km/h. The sun rose at 06:09 AM and will set at 06:17 PM.
Tomorrow, on Saturday, March 22, 2025, Lucknow is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 20.42 °C and 36.13 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 7%.
With temperatures ranging between 16.99 °C and 36.78 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
The AQI in Lucknow today stands at 164.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Lucknow for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|March 22, 2025
|34.95
|Few clouds
|March 23, 2025
|34.79
|Broken clouds
|March 24, 2025
|34.02
|Sky is clear
|March 25, 2025
|31.83
|Sky is clear
|March 26, 2025
|36.28
|Sky is clear
|March 27, 2025
|38.35
|Sky is clear
|March 28, 2025
|40.12
|Sky is clear
Weather in other cities on March 21, 2025
