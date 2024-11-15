Lucknow Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 16.99 °C, check weather forecast for November 15, 2024
Nov 15, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Lucknow on November 15, 2024 here.
The temperature in Lucknow today, on November 15, 2024, is 25.24 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 16.99 °C and 30.24 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 41% and the wind speed is 41 km/h. The sun rose at 06:26 AM and will set at 05:15 PM.
Tomorrow, on Saturday, November 16, 2024, Lucknow is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 19.27 °C and 30.23 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 27%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Lucknow today stands at 209.0, falling in the poor category. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Lucknow for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on November 15, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
Tomorrow, on Saturday, November 16, 2024, Lucknow is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 19.27 °C and 30.23 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 27%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Lucknow today stands at 209.0, falling in the poor category. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Lucknow for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|November 16, 2024
|27.24 °C
|Sky is clear
|November 17, 2024
|27.32 °C
|Sky is clear
|November 18, 2024
|28.62 °C
|Sky is clear
|November 19, 2024
|28.52 °C
|Sky is clear
|November 20, 2024
|27.69 °C
|Sky is clear
|November 21, 2024
|27.09 °C
|Sky is clear
|November 22, 2024
|26.83 °C
|Sky is clear
Weather in other cities on November 15, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
See more
SHARE
Copy