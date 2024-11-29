Menu Explore
Lucknow Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for November 29, 2024

Byhindustantimes.com
Nov 29, 2024 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Lucknow on November 29, 2024 here.

The temperature in Lucknow today, on November 29, 2024, is 21.85 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 15.32 °C and 26.28 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 28% and the wind speed is 28 km/h. The sun rose at 06:36 AM and will set at 05:12 PM.

Tomorrow, on Saturday, November 30, 2024, Lucknow is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 15.5 °C and 26.48 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 34%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Lucknow today stands at 356.0, falling in the very poor category. Everyone should be cautious. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Usage of masks and air purifying devices is advised. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Lucknow for next 7 days:
Date Temperature Sky
November 30, 2024 23.49 °C Sky is clear
December 1, 2024 23.96 °C Broken clouds
December 2, 2024 26.05 °C Sky is clear
December 3, 2024 26.16 °C Sky is clear
December 4, 2024 27.08 °C Sky is clear
December 5, 2024 25.11 °C Sky is clear
December 6, 2024 23.65 °C Sky is clear

Weather in other cities on November 29, 2024
City Temperature Sky
Mumbai 25.56 °C Scattered clouds
Kolkata 25.21 °C Broken clouds
Chennai 22.42 °C Heavy intensity rain
Bengaluru 21.91 °C Light rain
Hyderabad 23.9 °C Broken clouds
Ahmedabad 25.78 °C Sky is clear
Delhi 23.5 °C Sky is clear

To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

Lucknow weather update on November 29, 2024
Lucknow weather update on November 29, 2024

