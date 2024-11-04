Lucknow Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 18.99 °C, check weather forecast for November 4, 2024
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Lucknow on November 4, 2024 here.
The temperature in Lucknow today, on November 4, 2024, is 27.15 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 18.99 °C and 31.77 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 39% and the wind speed is 39 km/h. The sun rose at 06:18 AM and will set at 05:21 PM.
Tomorrow, on Tuesday, November 5, 2024, Lucknow is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 21.87 °C and 32.15 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 35%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Lucknow today stands at 220.0, falling in the poor category. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Lucknow for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on November 4, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|November 5, 2024
|29.36 °C
|Sky is clear
|November 6, 2024
|29.97 °C
|Sky is clear
|November 7, 2024
|31.7 °C
|Sky is clear
|November 8, 2024
|31.68 °C
|Sky is clear
|November 9, 2024
|31.82 °C
|Sky is clear
|November 10, 2024
|31.89 °C
|Sky is clear
|November 11, 2024
|31.68 °C
|Sky is clear
