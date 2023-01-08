Lucknow woman injured in dog attack

A 27-year-old woman, was attacked and injured by stray dogs on the campus of a residential apartment at Kursi road on Saturday.

“When attacked, I shouted for help. By then, the dogs had scratched my face. I was saved as people ran for help,” said Smriti Sakhya, the victim while showing her jacket that was torn apart by the dogs.

The residents of the apartment said this was the third such case of dog attack on the campus in a month’s time. Before this, a 14-year-old boy and a 40-year-old woman too were similarly attacked on the residential apartment campus. Both had suffered injuries and the woman had to be admitted to a hospital, said residents.“ The woman had gone for a morning walk in her complex compound when a dog attacked her. Subsequently, Other stray dogs attacked her too,” said Vivek Sharma, a local resident.

“Dogs have attacked the occupants of our building several times. Women and kids are usual targets of stray animals. When we make complaints, the dogs are taken away for sterilsation but the strays are then brought back and released in the same locality,” said Sharma.

Despite several attempts, the chief veterinary officer Abhinav Verma was unavailable for comment.