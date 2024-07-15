Lucknow: Yogi Adityanath assures no house along Kukrail river will be demolished

In a a major relief to residents who were apprehensive of an Akbar Nagar-like demolition due to a survey, chief minister Yogi Adityanath has assured that no houses constructed along the Kukrail river, including those in Pant Nagar, Khurramnagar and Abrar Nagar in Lucknow, will be razed. Rahimnagar residents celebrate in Lucknow after chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s assurance. (SOURCED)

This announcement was made during a meeting with officials on Monday.

The chief minister emphasised that the current 35-metre width of the river is sufficient and no structures within this range will be affected.

He questioned the previous decision to establish a 50-metre buffer zone on either side of the river, asserting that the river’s current 35-metre span is adequate. He instructed the Lucknow district magistrate, divisional commissioner, municipal commissioner, and the Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) vice-chairman to comply with this directive immediately.

Municipal commissioner Inderjit Singh confirmed that no further demolitions will take place. He reiterated that the Kukrail river has been flowing within its 35-metre width and will continue to do so, ensuring that residents along its banks will not face the threat of their homes being demolished.

This directive follows growing concerns among residents living near the river, who feared losing their homes due to the proposed buffer zone expansion. The chief minister’s intervention has provided significant relief to these residents, ensuring that the current layout and construction remain undisturbed, an official said.

The decision demonstrates the government’s commitment to balancing developmental regulations with the needs and security of its citizens, the official added.

By maintaining the river’s existing boundaries, the administration aims to protect the homes and livelihoods of those residing along the Kukrail River while ensuring environmental regulations are respected, he said.

The chief minister’s clear instructions to the officials mark a step towards resolving the controversy and providing clarity on the future of constructions along the riverbanks, fostering a sense of security and stability among the affected communities, the official said.

Earlier in the day, hundreds of residents of Rahim Nagar and Pant Nagar on the Kukrail riverbank, especially women, had protested against the recent survey conducted by a joint team of officials who put red marks on houses.