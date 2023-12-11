Lucknow youth dies in celebratory firing, kin lodge complaint

A 22-year-old youth was allegedly killed in a celebratory firing during a pre-wedding ceremony of his friend’s sister in Qaiserbagh area here late on Sunday night, police said on Monday. The deceased Ayush Khare, a BA dropout who worked in a private firm, was the only son of Paper Mill Colony resident Chandra Kant Khare, they added. The deceased was identified as Ayush Khare. (For Representation)

Ayush’s family has lodged a complaint with the police station to find out the real reason behind the incident. “The victim’s family informed us about the firing during the wedding and an FIR is being registered on the family’s complaint. A team has been formed to nab the person who was firing,” said Aparna Rajat Kaushik, deputy commissioner of police (DCP), central.

As per reports, the youth had gone to attend the Haldi ceremony of his friend Gautam Sonkar’s sister in Qaiserbagh area where he was hit by a bullet that got stuck in his chest. Those present at the function took him to a nearby hospital and informed his family of the incident. However, he was declared dead by doctors at the hospital, the police added.

According to locals, several rounds of firing took place at Gautam’s house late in the night. “Suspicious people are being searched. Legal action will be taken after finding out the true reason for the incident,” the DCP added.