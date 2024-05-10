Lucknow Youth Speak Out: IT College girls feel both freedom and education at risk

The young voters at Isabella Thoburn (IT) College expressed their struggle for freedom within the campus walls, contrasting it with the empowerment of women outside while talking to HT as part of the election series that amplifies the voices of young voters across Lucknow campuses. IT College students Ishita Shukla, Jagrati Singh, Layba Sajid, Anashya Verma and Anushka Singh. (Mushtaq Ali/ HT)

The students expressed a desire for their issues to be raised in parliament, stating, “If there was a way for our voices to reach the administration, we would want to see our issues raised in parliament. But unfortunately, we are never asked.”

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Restrictions in the name of safety need to go

Nineteen-year-old Jagrati Singh, a BCom student, highlighted safety concerns on campus, saying, “No real measures are taken for our safety. Rather, the restrictive rules imposed upon us in educational institutions and outside are justified by labeling them as safety issues.” Several others agreed, criticising impractical curfew timings and library hours masquerading as safety measures.

Jagrati pointed out that all the support staff in the college, including those who clean the girls’ washrooms, are men. “There are no female support staff or even security guards, and this is a girls’ institution,” she said. She also noted the absence of an Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) and the restricted movements inside the college, citing safety concerns.

“There should be regular checks in girls’ colleges to see if government regulations are being adhered to. We feel that not only our freedom, but our education is also compromised this way,” said Layba Sajid, a first-year History student. “We are asked to leave the library as early as 5:30 pm. In other colleges, libraries are open till at least 7pm or 8 pm. We need the library to study!” Describing so, the girl students clearly portrayed how they are denied of equal access to resources.

Empowerment and gender equality

Despite initiatives like Anti-Romeo squads and Pink booths, violence against women persists, observed the young women. “Imposing different restrictions on men and women, whether by family or academic institutions, sets us back in our journey for independence,” said Anashya Verma, a recent graduate of IT College. “Inadequacy in basic amenities affects our lifestyle and education as well.”

We need agency to our politicians

Students expressed a desire for their issues to be raised in parliament by their representatives. “In an age where women have earned more freedom and rights in society, we too want our voices to be heard by the decision-makers. But we are not even allowed to talk to the politicians when they visit our campus,” said Anushka Singh, a first-year BA student.

Jagrati recalled an incident when she interacted with a politician during his visit to the campus and was scolded for it. “When Rajeshwar Singh visited our campus, despite the instructions, I touched his feet and told him that even though I appreciated all his work, the administration must work harder and faster for women. I was later scolded for that.”

“We have much to say about higher education for women, we are simply not asked, or not allowed to speak,” agreed the girls. They called for ground-level surveys with young women to address underlying issues so that their voices cannot be ignored.