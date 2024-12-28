Lucknowites, don’t miss these celestial events in 2025

From meteor showers, supermoons and one lunar eclipse, the Uttar Pradesh capital will witness various celestial events in 2025. There will be four eclipses across the world of which only one lunar eclipse will be visible from the city, said media incharge and scientific officer at Indira Gandhi Planetarium, Sumit Srivastava. Meteor shower is a celestial event where many meteors appear to come from a single point in the night sky. (For Representation)

He said that a total lunar eclipse (blood moon) will be visible in the city from 8.58 pm on September 7 to 2.25 am on September 8. City residents will also get an opportunity to watch meteor showers (a celestial event where many meteors appear to come from a single point in the night sky).

“There will be nine meteor showers in 2025 of which three major ones can easily be spotted. The first ‘Quadrantids’ will be visible in the city on January 3 and 4 as part of which about 80-120 meteors could be spotted per hour,” Srivastava said.

“Another meteor shower ‘Perseids’ will be visible in the city between August 12-13 and one can spot upto 100 meteors per hour and on December 14-15 meteor shower ‘Geminids’ will be visible during which 150 meteors can be spotted per hour,” he added.

Srivastava also said to view a meteor shower, one does not require any specialised gear. As far as supermoons are concerned, there will be three globally on October 7, November 5 and December 5 and all three will be visible from the city.

He said among other prominent celestial events next year will be the ‘Mars Opposition’ on January 16. The phenomenon occurs once in 2 years and 50 days and ‘Pink Micromoon’ falling on April 13.

“The Full Moon in April is generally called Pink Full Moon and in 2025 when it is falling close to the time when the Moon is at its farthest point from Earth, it will be called ‘Pink Micromoon’,” Srivastava said.