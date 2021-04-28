Lucknowites rising to food cause amid Covid chaos

The surge in Covid19 cases and suffering of people has brought a human side to all. Many good samaritans have emerged to the occasion and are offering services in their own personal capacity. Some Lucknowites have identified home-cooked food needs of those in quarantine and helping them in all possible way.

Geetika Kapoor, an educationist, got inspired by a boy in Sector-63, Noida who started free-of-cost food to quarantined senior citizen in his locality.

“When my brother was in quarantine in Vikas Nagar we took services of tiffin provider. So, I thought over it and initiated this service in Gomti Nagar for senior citizens. I posted on social media and from Monday started with 11 people. I prepare lunch for them and another portion for dinner and get it delivered by my driver,” she said.

People from different places are calling her to help with funds which she politely refused. “The happiness that I am getting in serving people is beyond explanation. My friend Neeti Juneja got motivated and she too has started with eight people in Surya Nagar, Agra. I hope more people join in this tough time which I pray get over soon.”

Last week, four friends Talha Alvi, Ali Rizvi, Shirish Sharma and Amit Kumar decided to start free quarantine food service. “We friends pooled in some funds and started food service at Ali’s home from Saturday. As orders started pouring in, we hired a cook and we are now given 75 deliveries for some 30 families in Gomti Nagar and Indira Nagar,” said Amit, a businessman.

Besides free service, quarantine food is available at affordable prices in Lucknow. (Instagram)

Since they were delivering themselves, it became challenging. “So, Akashi Abraham is helping us with their Project Khel volunteers. We are exploring delivery by food aggregators for far-off places. We are even managing a delivery at Sushant Golf City as people are really in need,” he added.

Similarly, Mashi Biryani World is providing free quarantine food to people in isolation in Chowk locality. “This is our third day. Our target area is Old City, and we now are providing services to patients admitted in as well. Ranging from 40 and 60 packets we are offering. On Labour Day (May 1) too we will be providing free meal too all food aggregator delivery boys,” said its owner Rizve Mashi.

Besides these samaritans, many restaurants are also quarantine food for a small price. Sassy Canteen in Gomti Nagar, The Bun-tie Project on Faziabad Road and many others are offering homestyle cooked food for the quarantined lot which can offer them nutritious food.