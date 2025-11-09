Lucknow’s air turns toxic again as AQI slips to 256

After recording a ‘poor’ Air Quality Index (AQI) on November 5, the city’s air once again deteriorated into the same category on Saturday, triggering fresh concern over rising pollution levels as winter approaches. All six live monitoring stations across Lucknow registered worrying readings. (For representation)

According to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data at 5 pm, the city’s overall AQI stood at 256, placing it in the ‘poor’ zone. All six live monitoring stations across Lucknow registered worrying readings, with both PM2.5 and PM10 levels marked in dark red -- indicating ‘very poor’ and ‘severe’ categories respectively. The CPCB categorises AQI values between 201 and 300 as ‘poor’, 301-400 as ‘very poor’, and above 400 as ‘severe’. On November 5, the state capital had recorded an AQI of 254. The AQI stood at 149 on Friday, placing it in the ‘moderate’ category with PM2.5 as the dominant pollutant.

Officials said fluctuating temperatures, low wind speed, and high vehicular movement continue to trap pollutants close to the ground -- a situation likely to persist unless preventive measures are strengthened.

Old city fares worse than new localities

Pollution levels remained significantly higher in older parts of the city, particularly in dense residential and industrial pockets. The Lalbagh area reported an average AQI of 258, with PM10 levels soaring to 370. Talkatora industrial area followed closely with an AQI of 240 and PM2.5 value of 324, reflecting the impact of vehicular emissions and industrial activity.

In contrast, newer and greener zones fared relatively better. Gomti Nagar recorded an AQI of 178, while Kukrail and the BBAU area stood at 139 -- both in the ‘moderate’ range. The pattern underscores a widening divide between old and new Lucknow in terms of pollution exposure.

Morning, night hours unsafe, warn health experts

Pollution levels were at their peak between 10 pm and 10 am, when PM2.5 and PM10 concentrations reached the ‘very poor’ range. Health experts cautioned that early morning walkers and joggers face heightened health risks during these hours.

Prof Ram Awadh Singh Kushwaha, KGMU’s respiratory medicine department, said: “Air pollution directly affects the lungs and can cause serious respiratory illnesses, including COPD, bronchitis, sinusitis, ILD, asthma, and even eye infections. It impacts people across all age groups.”

He advised those with heart disease, asthma or chronic respiratory issues to avoid stepping outdoors early in the morning when pollutant concentration is highest.