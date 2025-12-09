Lucknow’s BSV to mark centenary with 3-day global cultural summit

Bhatkhande Sanskriti Vishwavidyalaya (BSV) is set to celebrate its 100th year with a three-day international conference, “Indian Cultural Traditions in the Context of Viksit Bharat 2047,” scheduled from December 18 to 20 at the Kala Mandapam auditorium. The event will bring together some of India’s most distinguished classical musicians, dancers, theatre practitioners, and cultural thinkers, transforming the campus into a confluence of art, heritage, and future-focused dialogue. THe Bhatkhande Sanskriti Vishwavidyalaya in Lucknow (HT File Photo)

The university has curated a rare line-up of legendary artistes whose presence underscores the institution’s century-long contribution to India’s performing arts. The morning sessions and evening concerts will feature performances by Padma Bhushan Pandit Sajan Mishra, Padma Vibhushan Sonal Mansingh, Padma Bhushan Ustad Amjad Ali Khan, and sarod virtuosos Amaan Ali Bangash and Ayaan Ali Bangash. Renowned exponents of the Lucknow gharana—Pandit Ram Mohan Maharaj, Pandit Jaikishan Maharaj, Pandit Deepak Maharaj, and Pandit Tribhuvan Maharaj—will present Kathak recitals, while tabla maestro Sanju Sahai and celebrated theatre director Vaman Kendre add further depth to the programme.

The conference will conclude with a special address and performance by Padma Shri Hariharan, whose versatility across classical and light-classical genres has won him audiences worldwide.

However, vice-chancellor prof Mandvi Singh noted that several invited artistes were unable to attend due to widespread IndiGo flight cancellations and uncertain travel schedules. “We hoped to host many more icons, but the disruptions made it difficult. Still, we are proud of the stellar line-up joining us,” she said.

Adding to the celebrations, the university will unveil a centenary exhibition, curated to showcase Bhatkhande’s evolution over the last century—its founding vision, its contribution to classical and folk arts, and the luminaries it has nurtured. Registrar Shrishti Dhawan said that the exhibit will offer “a rare glimpse into how Bhatkhande shaped India’s cultural landscape.”

For students, local artistes, and visitors, the conference promises not only world-class performances but also invaluable opportunities to interact with masters of their craft, an educational milestone befitting Bhatkhande’s hundred-year legacy, said Dhawan.