Lucknow’s Civil Hospital hit by paucity of doctors after annual transfers

The transfer of eight doctors from the medical wing and one from the dental wing of the Civil Hospital has put the hospital working under immense strain as the hospital has a daily footfall of over 2,500.

While the transfers were done as part of the annual transfers ordered across the state, no replacements have been ordered. As a result, some departments have been left with poor strength of doctors.

When asked, Dr Anand Ojha, hospital director said, “We have not received any information about any doctor joining here against those transferred elsewhere. The transfer list till now has not named anyone coming here.”

The cardiology department had seven doctors working till a few weeks earlier, where five of them were regular doctors and two other cardiologists were doctors who were reemployed after retirement, under the National Health Mission. The service of the re-employed ones came to an end, and one cardiologist was transferred to the post of chief medical officer to another district. So, now the hospital has four cardiologists instead of seven.

Similarly, in the surgery department that had three regular doctors, one has been posted as joint director. So, this department is left with two doctors, one of whom is reemployed after retirement.

Of the three doctors in the radiology department, two have been transferred, hence, just one remains, and in the orthopaedic department there are three doctors now after one was transferred. The medicine department too has four doctors left after one got transferred. One of the doctors in this department remains on VIP duty.