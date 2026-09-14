Lucknow’s clean-air crown meets a messy reality on its roads

Lucknow may have topped the country among cities with a population of over one million in the Swachh Vayu Survekshan 2026, but a drive through some of its roads tells a different story. Days after the city secured the No. 1 rank with a score of 198, construction and demolition (C&D) waste dumped along prominent stretches and gaps in mechanised road sweeping continue to raise questions about how clean-air measures are being implemented on the ground. C&D waste lies dumped along the 1090 Crossing-old DG house stretch in Lucknow on Sunday. (Deepak Gupta/HT)

Waste management earns full marks

The contrast comes as waste management and road cleaning form an important part of the 200-mark survey. Solid waste management carries 40 marks, while C&D waste management carries 10 marks. Mechanised road sweeping also contributes to the city’s overall score.

LMC environmental engineer Sanjeev Pradhan said the civic body secured full marks in mechanised road sweeping, solid waste management and C&D waste management.

He said around 150 to 200 tonnes of C&D waste is sent daily to the plant at Harkansh Garhi near Raebareli Road, while the remaining waste is used for filling low-lying areas. Around 1,800 to 2,000 tonnes of waste is collected daily through door-to-door collection, he said.

Pradhan said waste is picked up daily, though collection in some areas could sometimes be delayed by a day. He added that any complaint regarding road sweeping would be inspected and action initiated against the private agency concerned.

C&D waste piles up on key stretches

However, HT visits to several parts of the city on Saturday and Sunday found C&D waste accumulated along roadsides.

The approximately 900-metre stretch connecting 1090 with the old DG office had C&D waste lying along the roadside. Instead of being cleared, debris had accumulated along portions of the stretch.

HT also found C&D waste accumulated behind the Central GST office near Vibhuti Khand police station, where an entire stretch showed signs of dumping.

Another dumping point was visible on the Purania-Aliganj Sector-L route, where waste occupied a portion of the road and reduced usable road space.

Mechanised sweeping under scanner

The condition of roads also raised questions over the functioning of private agencies engaged in mechanised sweeping on major stretches.

Roadside waste and accumulated debris remained at the edges of some stretches, despite the civic body claiming full marks for mechanised road sweeping under the survey.

Dalibagh resident Nikhil Srivastava alleged that LMC vehicles had on multiple occasions dumped C&D waste along the 900-metre stretch connecting 1090 with the old DG office.

Aliganj resident Harshit said open dumping creates problems during heavy rainfall, when waste gets scattered along the roads.

Corporator flags gaps in sweeping

Mahatma Gandhi Ward corporator Amit Chowdhury said several commercial stretches in his ward do not have mechanised road sweeping. He said waste is consequently left scattered on the roads, causing inconvenience to people.

Municipal commissioner Gaurav Kumar remained unavailable for comment.