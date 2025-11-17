Lucknow’s heart gasps as Lalbagh records season’s worst AQI at 333

: The air quality in the heart of the state capital deteriorated sharply on Sunday, with the Lalbagh monitoring station, which covers key pockets such as Hazratganj, Vidhan Sabha Marg, Mall Avenue, Qaiserbagh, Aminabad, and adjoining residential belts, recording a “very poor” air quality index (AQI) of 333, the highest in the city this season. (File)

The central zone, which houses major government offices, administrative headquarters, commercial complexes, courts, markets and several leading schools, emerged as the most polluted part of Lucknow. Morning walkers, who frequent parks and stretches around Lalbagh and Hazratganj, also reported breathing discomfort as particulate levels spiked.

The surge pushed the city’s overall AQI back into the “poor” category at 227, just a day after Lucknow briefly improved to the “moderate” range.

Sunday’s dip marks the fourth time this season that Lucknow has slipped into the “poor” air bracket.

According to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data from the six live stations, Kendriya Vidyalaya (Aliganj) recorded an AQI of 285, Talkatora 230, Gomti Nagar 202, BR Ambedkar 154 and Kukrail 155, indicating a widespread rise in pollutant concentration across zones.

The CPCB categorises AQI between 201–300 as ‘poor’, 301–400 as ‘very poor’, and above 400 as ‘severe’. The city last recorded a spike on November 5 when AQI touched 254. On Friday, it had improved to 149.

Officials attributed the deterioration to a sudden drop in temperature, reduced wind speed, and increased vehicular traffic in the city centre, which caused pollutants to remain trapped closer to the ground.

JP Maurya, UPPCB regional officer (Lucknow), said: “In a meeting with the municipal commissioner on Saturday, he stressed water sprinkling and the use of anti-smog guns. As far as Lalbagh is concerned, the area is filled with automobile repair shops, which are the prime cause of high AQI. The commissioner has also highlighted to control the traffic rush in the area.”

Health experts have advised residents, especially children, the elderly, and those with respiratory issues, to avoid prolonged outdoor exposure and limit strenuous activity during the early morning and late evening hours, when pollutant concentrations peak.