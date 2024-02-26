Lucknow’s Outer Ring Road, BrahMos unit to be inaugurated in March: Rajnath Singh

Defence minister and Lucknow MP Rajnath Singh on Monday said the 104-km Outer Ring Road and the BrahMos unit in Lucknow will be inaugurated in March. Defence minister Rajnath Singh speaking at a programme in Lucknow on Monday. (Deepak Gupta/HT Photo)

“The work on the Outer Ring Road is in full swing and after its recent inspection I have reached the conclusion that it is going to be completed in the next 2-3 days,” he said.

“The road will be inaugurated in the second week of March by PM during the nationwide inauguration of several projects by him,” Singh added at the Gomti Nagar station event.

This road will help decongest the city, he added.

“Once inaugurated, people travelling from across India to Lucknow will be able to enter their desired area, instead of having to enter the city. In the coming two years, eight-nine flyovers will be ready,” he said.

The BrahMos missile unit will be inaugurated in the next 10-15 days before the announcement of election dates, defence minister Rajnath Singh said.

“No one knew that BrahMos would be made in Lucknow. While the BrahMos missile (unit) is a significant development for the city, I pray that we may never have occasion to use it (missile),” he added.