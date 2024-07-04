Lucknow’s Polytechnic crossing: Vehicle drivers ‘taught a lesson’ by traffic cops

For nearly three hours on Wednesday night, the Lucknow traffic Police was seen teaching e-rickshaw pullers at Polytechnic crossing. The effort was to ease the flow of traffic there. Traffic cops seen tutoring e-rickshaw, auto drivers about traffic rules on Wednesday at Polytechnic crossing (HT Photo)

On Wednesday, traffic inspector, Ghazipur, Ashif Akhtar was seen tutoring drivers about traffic rules. A video of the TI in action was posted by Lucknow traffic police on its X handle.

He asked them to identify designated zones, so that they park vehicles systematically in the area. He further added that if any

e-rickshaw or auto driver parks his vehicle outside the marked zone, it’s the responsibility of others to remind and correct him. Instructions were also given for action taken for violating traffic rules.

The drive comes a week after Hindustan Times ran a traffic series titled ‘Traffic Travails’ highlighting the congestion at the Polytechnic roundabout. As part of the series, HT, in its June 27 issue (page no 3), “A vicious circle of traffic chaos”, had highlighted the haphazard parking of e-rickshaws and autos at the intersection, causing a traffic mess on the roundabout, which is a lifeline for lakhs of commuters.