Lucknow’s Unani college to publicise treatment methods

Aiming to establish the treatment impact of Unani medication on chronic diseases the State Takmeel-Ut-Tib College and Hospital will conduct four research projects on sciatica, rheumatoid arthritis, dyslipidemia or imbalance of lipid profile and issues related to menstrual cycle or periods. Prof Abdul Quavi (Sourced)

“The Unani system of medicine is effective in dealing with many chronic diseases, and to make the treatment methodology more formal, evidence is required according to modern standards. That is why we are conducting disease-specific research,” said Prof Abdul Quavi, principal and medical superintendent of the State Takmeel-Ut-Tib College and Hospital. He said that research and evidence of successful treatment will pave the way for better treatment of more patients.

“Hijamah (Cupping) is a procedure done for patients of sciatica and I have been doing it successfully for the past two decades,” said Dr Quavi.

Four proposals sent regarding the research by different departments were approved by the ministry of Ayush. Dr Maniram will conduct research upon menstrual cycle, Dr Kazmi on dyslipidemia, Dr Zubair on rheumatoid arthritis and Dr Abdul Quavi on sciatica. Patients enrolled under the projects will be provided treatment free of cost. Results from the research will be published so that more institutes and hospitals can adopt similar treatment protocol.

Dr Quavi said that the results of the research will be used for further work and more such projects will be undertaken. “Allopathy or modern medicine has chemicals, which in the long run, can harm but in Unani medicine, many cases are treated more with therapy and less by medicine. And Hijamah is one of the many such therapies which may bring results even in patients with chronic diseases in the very first sitting. I can say this as I employ it for my patients,” he said.