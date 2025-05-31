LUTA polls: Anitya Gaurav elected LU teachers’ body president, Ram Milan gen secy

Anitya Gaurav of Ancient Indian history department was elected as the new president in the Lucknow University Teachers’ Association (LUTA) elections held on Saturday, said Prof Dinesh Kumar, the returning officer for the polls. Ram Milan of the commerce department was elected the new LUTA general secretary, he added. New LUTA president Anitya Gaurav (second from right) and the new general secretary Ram Milan (in centre) after the LU teachers’ body poll results were declared on Saturday. (Sourced)

Gaurav, who was the LUTA general secretary when the teachers’ body polls were last held in 2023, defeated Vineet Kumar Verma by 22 votes. Verma, a mathematics department faculty member, is also a former LUTA president and general secretary.

Anitya Gaurav polled 197 votes while Verma managed 175. The new LUTA general secretary Ram Milan got 196 votes, defeating philosophy department’s Rajendra Kumar Verma who polled 171 votes. As many as 405 faculty members were voters in the LUTA polls and 389 votes were cast, said returning officer Prof Dinesh Kumar.

Meanwhile, CR Gautam, SAA Jafri and Monisha Banerjee won the post of vice president. Akash Asthana, Ashok Kumar and Karuna Shankar Kanaujia will be the new joint secretaries of the LU teachers’ body, while Dinesh Yadav is the new treasurer.

Sanjay Medhavi defeated Priya to become the representative of management sciences, while Annamali Senthil Kumar, Gaurav Singh and Shyamlesh Kumar Tiwari were elected as arts representatives unopposed.

Bharat Kumar, Sangeeta Srivastava and Suchit Swaroop were elected as science representatives unopposed. Others who have won the elections unopposed are Chandrakant Kushwaha, Sanjay Singh Yadav, Alok Kumar and Niharika as commerce, education, fine arts and law representatives respectively.

“I will fulfil the promises I made in my manifesto, including getting promotion committees in the remaining departments, cashless health insurance for dependent children, getting the age limit for cashless health insurance increased to 65 and upto ₹5 lakh, the working conditions of state and central universities to be similar, PhD increments, getting the bar for retirement raised to 65 years. We will begin working as soon as possible with the permission of the election returning officer,” Gaurav said.